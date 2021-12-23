DP Ruto’s “150” MPs Show Dust Uhuru and Raila in Parliament During Special Sitting

Deputy President William Ruto has dusted Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Jubilee party leader Uhuru Kenyatta after Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Cheboi deferred the political parties bill amendment to 25th January 2022, citing an avalanche of changes to the bill.

The heated exchange of words between Deputy President William Ruto’s pro-Tangatanga and pro-handshake took the better portion of the day as the handshake MPs outweighed DP Ruto’s Bottom-up legislators with 115 votes against 68 votes.

However, the far fetched celebrations have rented in hustler nation camp after the bill was halted to a later date pronouncing a tiny victory for Tangatanga faction.

Speaking after the sitting, ODM National Assembly Chairman John Mbadi lamented that Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi’s move to postpone the sitting was a schemed plan to render DP Ruto’s allies with victory.

“We know Deputy Speaker wanted to amuse the Tangatanga MPs because I see no reason why he postponed the sitting up-to January next year. But since he is the Deputy Speaker, he has the power and mandate to do so. We can’t do anything about it but to comply” he said.

Murang’a Women Representative Hon Sabina Chege on the same gear laughed at Tangatanga for celebrating a postponed sitting. She stated that handshake lawmakers will still outshine Tangatanga MPs on 25th January next year.

“Why are they celebrating? The bill was halted up-to 25th January next year. We shall still dust them when we revert back to the parliament. Let them prepare with their 150 MPs and meet next year” MP Sabina Chege said.

The political parties bill amendment seeks to condition the parties forming a coalition ahead of general election to unveil the coalition outfit six months to general election’s date.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his counterpart One Kenya Alliance chief partner Moses Wetangula vowed to rally their allies to shoot down the bill citing hidden plans to coarce them back a certain presidential candidate.