DP Ruto’s Strong Message To Tuju Following His Proposal To Expel Him From Jubilee

(KDRTV) – Of late Kenyans have been left wondering why DP William Ruto’s relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta has been going south. As much as he has been trying to downplay it, it is now obvious that all is not okay.

Outspoken Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju broke his silence yesterday revealing why he feels the Deputy President should now be barred from accessing the Jubilee Party headquarters.

He feels that the Sugiu man should consider working from his Jubilee Asili Party headquarters because that is where he belongs now. Tuju spilled the beans on how Ruto has been going against his boss, the president on many occasions, which is against the party rules.

“The guy has been going around the country launching his hustler movement campaigns which is open defiance to the President,” Tuju said.

Tuju, therefore, proposed that Ruto be stripped off his deputy party leader position because of his open defiance to the party leader, Uhuru Kenyatta. The chief hustler would not take that lying down. He attended a funeral almost immediately after Tuju’s assertions and he appeared to respond, albeit subtly.

“The time to walk the talk of the hustler narrative is now. This is not time to share power but time to empower the vulnerable. It is about sharing positions and forgetting the ordinary citizens. We have to continue with this wheelbarrow conversation” Ruto said.

According to the ‘wheelbarrow man’, his opponents are fighting him because he is taking all the people that they would want to use during demonstrations.

“They don’t want me to give young people wheelbarrows, hand carts, and bodabodas because they will be too busy to attend their political demonstrations. I will not stop to keep the hustlers busy and productive,” he added.

Some people feel that Ruto is misadvised and misdirected. That he is slowly becoming the powerful opposition leader in the ruling Jubilee government which elected him and his president making it so complicated and raising political temperatures and incitement all over the country.

