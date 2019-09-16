DP William Ruto Deserted At The Coast As Region’s Leaders Avoid His Five Day Trip

Top leaders from the Coast are conspicuously missing during Deputy President William Ruto’s five-day visit to the region. Unlike earlier visits when the DP would be accompanied by more than 20 Coast MPs as he criss-crossed the region to launch development projects, this time around only a handful of the legislators attended his functions.

Dr Ruto was seen to have made inroads in the region as he enjoyed support of several politicians, including tens of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislators led by Coast Parliamentary Group chairman Suleiman Dori.

In his earlier tours, the legislators would take turns to declare their support for Dr Ruto’s presidency bid ahead of 2022 as they warmed up to him. Matters seemed to have changed on his current visit.

Within one year, William Ruto has lost all his coast lieutenants, save for the confused Aisha Jumwa thanks to Joho's moxie and potency in instilling discipline. pic.twitter.com/jOwPSqLSTf

On Saturday, Dr Ruto’s ally, Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, did not participate in the DP’s tour of the county.

Only three legislators — Lunga Lunga’s Khatib Mwashetani, Malindi’s Aisha Jumwa and Lamu East’s Sharif Athman — were present.

People close to Mr Mvurya, who did not want to be identified in this story, told the Nation that the governor failed to show up because he had not been involved in inviting the DP, and therefore felt left out. RAILA ALSO:Balala Applauded Over Increased Tourism At The Coastal Region Through New Role.

“It is all about politics. And we are aware that the Deputy President was invited by Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani and this might have angered the governor. The governor has endorsed his deputy Fatuma Achani, and by virtue of attending the functions could have been seen as endorsing Mr Mwashetani,” said the source.

We have established that Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori has been missing because he has been sick for a while now. READ ALSO:Why I Cant Work With William Ruto , ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi Reveals