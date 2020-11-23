DP William Ruto is Broke, MP Reveals

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto is too broke to sustain a NO campaign against the BBI report, Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny has said.
In an interview with Daily Nation, the lawmaker said the DP does not have the resources to lead the NO campaigns and also his 2022 Presidential campaigns.
Read Also: Ruto Fires Back at Raphael Tuju
The MP, a public critic of the DP, said the DP cannot afford to counter the financial muscles of President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and other politicians supporting the BBI report.
“Early this year when it was only the former prime minister leading the BBI drive, it got a great momentum, now with the President preparing to lead these campaigns, Ruto has no resources to counter that formidable force,” Kuttuny said.
Read Also: 5 Governors Join Uhuru, Raila Campaign Team
We reported here earlier that the DP has no plans to lead the NO Team in the referendum. Ruto has called on the need for consensus on some of the proposals. Ruto is rooting for a non-contested referendum, which he says will unite the country instead of divisive Yes/No campaigns.
Kuttuny says the DP’s major problem is not the contentious proposals but his pockets. He would have easily opposed the referendum if he had the money.
“Had the DP had resources to fund ‘No’ campaigns and his 2022 State House bid, he would not have hesitated to do so,” Kuttuny added.
Read Also: Joshua Kuttuny Reveals How Raila will Destroy Ruto in 2022
Christened hustler, the DP has developed a reputation as one of the most generous politicians in Kenya, with his millions of donations raising eyebrows.
However, his businesses have been deeply affected since the fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2018. Ruto’s main source of income is doing business with the government. That is no longer possible. Ruto’s interests in the hospitality industry have also been affected for the same reasons with at least one of his hotels shut down.