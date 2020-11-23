DP William Ruto is Broke, MP Reveals

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto is too broke to sustain a NO campaign against the BBI report, Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny has said.

In an interview with Daily Nation, the lawmaker said the DP does not have the resources to lead the NO campaigns and also his 2022 Presidential campaigns.

The MP, a public critic of the DP, said the DP cannot afford to counter the financial muscles of President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and other politicians supporting the BBI report.

“Early this year when it was only the former prime minister leading the BBI drive, it got a great momentum, now with the President preparing to lead these campaigns, Ruto has no resources to counter that formidable force,” Kuttuny said.

We reported here earlier that the DP has no plans to lead the NO Team in the referendum. Ruto has called on the need for consensus on some of the proposals. Ruto is rooting for a non-contested referendum, which he says will unite the country instead of divisive Yes/No campaigns.

Kuttuny says the DP’s major problem is not the contentious proposals but his pockets. He would have easily opposed the referendum if he had the money.