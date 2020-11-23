Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

DP William Ruto is Broke, MP Reveals

Avatar

By

Published

william ruto sad
William Ruto Broke

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto is too broke to sustain a NO campaign against the BBI report, Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny has said.

In an interview with Daily Nation, the lawmaker said the DP does not have the resources to lead the NO campaigns and also his 2022 Presidential campaigns.

Read Also: Ruto Fires Back at Raphael Tuju

The MP, a public critic of the DP, said the DP cannot afford to counter the financial muscles of President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and other politicians supporting the BBI report.

“Early this year when it was only the former prime minister leading the BBI drive, it got a great momentum, now with the President preparing to lead these campaigns, Ruto has no resources to counter that formidable force,” Kuttuny said.

Read Also: 5 Governors Join Uhuru, Raila Campaign Team

We reported here earlier that the DP has no plans to lead the NO Team in the referendum. Ruto has called on the need for consensus on some of the proposals. Ruto is rooting for a non-contested referendum, which he says will unite the country instead of divisive Yes/No campaigns.

Kuttuny says the DP’s major problem is not the contentious proposals but his pockets. He would have easily opposed the referendum if he had the money.

“Had the DP had resources to fund ‘No’ campaigns and his 2022 State House bid, he would not have hesitated to do so,” Kuttuny added.

Read Also: Joshua Kuttuny Reveals How Raila will Destroy Ruto in 2022

Christened hustler, the DP has developed a reputation as one of the most generous politicians in Kenya, with his millions of donations raising eyebrows.

However, his businesses have been deeply affected since the fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2018. Ruto’s main source of income is doing business with the government. That is no longer possible. Ruto’s interests in the hospitality industry have also been affected for the same reasons with at least one of his hotels shut down.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Ruto with controversial Nigerians in Dubai Ruto with controversial Nigerians in Dubai

News

Details! President Uhuru Authorised William Ruto’s Dubai Trip

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta authorized his deputy William Ruto’s highly publicized trip to Dubai last week. The two Jubilee leaders met for a...

8 hours ago
pic courtesy pic courtesy

Life & Style

MY GAY PARTNER WAS SO VIOLENT, I LATER CAME TO MY SENSES THROUGH THE HELP OF DR MUGWENU

My name is Stephen a business person in Nairobi. Just like any other person, I had my own preferences in life and I chose...

21 hours ago
sad woman sad woman

Life & Style

HOW MY MENTAL HEALTH HAD BEEN AFFECTED BY THE FACT THAT I WAS A GAY, I HD TO SEEK HELP FROM DR MUGWENU A RENOWNED HERBALIST

My name is Wilson from Mombasa Kenya I had been a gay for the last 8 years. We never lived together with my gay...

21 hours ago
mombasaman mombasaman

Life & Style

HOW GAY PRACTICES COSTED MY JOB AS A SWIMMING INSTRUCTOR, I ABRUPTLY HAD BREATH ISSUES AS THE STUDENT I MOLESTED HAPPENED TO VISIT THIS MAN

My name Is Joshua 36 years of age and living in Nairobi. I was much attracted to the male gender and I did not...

21 hours ago