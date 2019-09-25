DP William Ruto Snubs Nyamira Youth In Karen After CS Matiang’i Told Off Senator Cheruiyot To Stop Lying To Nyamira People

Reports have emerged over Deputy President William Ruto ignoring a meeting with Jubilee youth leaders from Nyamira County on Tuesday. DP Ruto was set to meet the youths, mostly his supporters, at the time he’s facing resistance from a team allied to Dr Fred Matiang’i and Raila Odinga in Gusii.

A source claims that the youths spent most of their time hanging outside Ruto’s offices in Karen and that they failed to meet him.

“They could not meet him. He was too busy yesterday. Most of them slept within the city and some are struggling to go back home,” said the source.

But in a rejoinder, youth leader Ben Mogaka, who was in charge of the delegation, claimed that the team met the DP and discussed a host of issues.

“We met the DP and discussed what brought us here. We don’t owe anyone and explanation. It’s our business and we shall continue rallying for him,” he said.

Over the weekend, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi clashed with Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot over claims that Deputy President William Ruto saved him from the Ruaraka land saga. Cheruiyot had claimed that he was summoned by Ruto to the DP’s office where he was asked about an adverse report in the Senate touching on the CS.

Fred Matiang'i on Sunday, clashed with

Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot in front of a gathering of mourners in Nyamira “I have never been in that (Ruto's) office, neither have I met him. Let us stop lying in church. The lies people spread in public forums must stop,” — MuthuiMkenya 🇰🇪 (@MuthuiMkenya) September 24, 2019

“The Deputy President called me on his hotline. I rushed there and found him with Matiang’i in the office. He asked me about the issues with the report and I told him it was a witch-hunt,” the Senator claimed.

He was referring to a report by the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang which had recommended that Dr Matiang’i and Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang be held accountable for the loss of Sh1.5 billion paid out to a businessman for land the committee ruled was public property.

A furious Matiang’i told off Cheruiyot in Ekegusii saying: “Amang’ana buna aya omonto agokwana igaiga buna tokaumerana nobochoni naende oboochi obonene (What you have heard someone say that there was a meeting, that’s foolishness and stupidity).”

