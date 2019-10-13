DP William Ruto Under Seige Over Mau Evictions, 2022 Political Survival At Stake

Deputy President William Ruto is walking a tightrope in his Rift Valley backyard as leaders from the region continue piling pressure on him to speak out about the impending Mau forest evictions.

With less than 20 days to the end of the two-month ultimatum given to settlers, local leaders want Mr Ruto to intervene and stop the evictions.

Everything politicians do its for political gain. Whatever a leader does its for the people.

Ruto has remained silent regarding mau evictions. He's cautious not to ruin his political ambitions, hence hasn't taken sides.

But while his key allies have come out with guns blazing, accusing the government of seeking to commit human rights abuses, ignoring court injunctions, failing to respect the rule of law and the Constitution, and forcibly ejecting families from their private farmlands, Mr Ruto has largely ignored the matter.

Sources have now revealed that Mr Ruto, the region’s political kingpin, is in a dilemma on whether to support the government’s environmental conservation measures or speak out against it for political expediency.

Three elected members of Parliament from the South Rift region, who spoke on condition of anonymity, acknowledged that the DP has found himself in a catch-22 situation, forcing him to go silent over the matter.

“Yes, we would have expected him to intervene and speak out over the matter, but he has found himself between a rock and a hard place over the highly emotive phase two of the Mau forest evictions,” said an MP from Nakuru.

“He seems to have chosen to steer clear of the issue. Otherwise, this can be used by his political rivals to soil his name ahead of the 2022 presidential poll’.”

But a number of other leaders — both sitting and former MPs — are demanding that the DP speak out boldly about the matter, terming the looming evictions a human rights violation.

An elected MP from Kericho on Friday wondered why Mr Ruto is not intervening to prevent his people from “inhumane evictions”.