DPP Ingonga Approves Charges Against DP Gachagua’s Staff & Allies

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has approved charges against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies and staff over alleged financing of the anti-government protests.

In a letter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohamed Amin, DPP Ingong said there is sufficient evidence to charge the suspects.

“I write with reference to the above subject matter and your letter reference DCI/IB/SEC/4/4/1/VOL XXXIII/I dated 24th September 2024. The Inquiry file was placed before the Director of Public Prosecutions for perusal and directions. Upon careful perusal, the DPP has directed that there is sufficient evidence to charge the suspects with the offence of conspiracy to commit felony contrary to section 393 of the Penal Code,” read the letter in part.

At the same time, DPP Ingonga ordered a separate inquiry file be opened for money laundering and financial crimes-related offenses.

“In addition, a separate inquiry file should be opened for money laundering and financial crimes-related offences. The Police inquiry file is returned herewith,” the DPP stated.

This comes after the DCI recommended to the ODPP to prosecute Gachagua’s allies including Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru MejjaDonk be charged with various offenses relating to the recent anti-government protests.

DP Gachagua on Thursday protested the move by the agencies saying it was wrong to use the criminal justice system to manage politics.

“I am embarrassed that we are back to where we were. Harassment of my Office staff and Members of Parliament perceived to be close to me, has been going on for the last two months,” Gachagua stated.

The Deputy President also noted that the charges seek to soil his name and that of his office in an attempt to link him to the June protest and be used in an impeachment motion against him.

“This evil scheme is to associate them with violent demonstrations that took place in late June, in a futile attempt to soil my name and hopefully create grounds for the mooted impeachment proceedings against me. Kenyans are intelligent people,” Gachagua remarked.

