Opposition leaders on Thursday walked out of a meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a statement, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the leaders had attended the engagement in good faith but were disappointed by what he described as a lack of preparedness on the part of the electoral commission.

Kalonzo said the opposition decided to withdraw from the discussions rather than associate themselves with an electoral process they feared could undermine the will of voters.

“We came to the IEBC today in good faith, and we expected the same in return. Good faith is shown in deeds: an independent, impartial and prepared Commission.

“Today, we did not find it. So we have walked out. Let it be clear: we will not sit in a room and lend our names and faces to the formalisation of a bundled election before the August 2027 General Election. Not today, not ever, and certainly not under our watch,” he said.

The Wiper leader further called for transparency in the management of the electoral process, insisting that votes should be counted at polling stations, openly verified and declared as cast.

“Kenyans deserve their voices to be heard and every vote counted at the polling station, verified in the open and declared as cast. Not manufactured. Not padded with the names of people who are not on the voter roll. Kenya deserves nothing less,” Kalonzo added.

Speaking before the opposition leaders walked out, DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua said the opposition had repeatedly sought discussions with the IEBC on electoral reforms but had not received responses to letters proposing the establishment of a technical team.

Gachagua argued that several concerns raised by Kenyans were missing from the meeting’s agenda, making the engagement unlikely to produce meaningful outcomes.

“We have many issues given to us by the people of Kenya, and they are not in the agenda. We feel that any discussion that does not include those issues given to us by the people of Kenya will not be meaningful and will not be useful to the country,” he said.