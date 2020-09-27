Duale Regrets Being Brainwashed By Uhuru, Ruto In Formatin Of jubilee

(KDRTV)-Former National Assembly majority leader den Duale has said he is regretting to have been brainwashed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto into merging URP and TNA to form the Jubilee party

KDRTV notes that the two political parties merged to make Jubilee ahead of the 2013/2017 elections in which their flagbearers Uhuru Kenyatta and Willaim Ruto won the elections

The Lawmaker speaking to the Standard on Sunday protested that the Jubilee party had not kept its dreams.

“We collapsed 14 parties to form Jubilee. We wanted to kill ethnic-based parties. I had misgivings about dissolving URP,” he said. “Uhuru and Ruto convinced me. The party grew and managed to have elected leaders. But today, it is a shell. I regret the decision to collapse parties.”

Duale insisted that if President Uhuru Kenyatta will not succeed in mended broken fences in Jubilee that KANU will have a playout in 2022

“There will be a mass exodus by leaders who will form a new outfit. I urge the president to rescue it. He can leave a legacy of leading the largest united, cohesive party,” he said.

At the same time, the Garissa Township MP affirmed that he would support Ruto ahead of the elections.

“Uhuru, Ruto and Raila are the only politicians I have fully understood their political philosophy. I am a political student of the three combined. I am not a Ruto ally by accident,” he told the Standard. “It is because of political history. I know what Ruto is capable of achieving. He believes in the oneness of Kenya. Just like Uhuru, Ruto has taught us the politics of tolerance. ” “I want to state categorically that my choice for presidential candidate come 2022 is William Ruto.”

The MP also said that the simmering tension between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy started emerging in 2018-2020

“… and I was caught in between. I learnt how to deal with it. I never contradicted the president, not even his deputy. There is nothing I ever did without first consulting the president,” he said.

Duale was ousted from his powerful parliament position, the Jubilee party purge to remove party disloyal.

The Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya took up his position.

After his ejection, Garissa MP said has was happy that from 2013-2020 he was able to effectively e as the majority leader.

He revealed his efforts to oversaw over 200 bills and 500 motions, among other efforts.

