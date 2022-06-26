Duale Reveals Details of His Last Meeting With Uhuru Before Being Stripped Of the Role of Majority Leader

Former National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has disclosed a 45-minute meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta after he fell out with Deputy President William Ruto.

In an interview with NTV on Saturday, June 25, the Garissa Township MP said that he was friends with both the Head of State and his deputy before being compelled to announce his political stand.

Duale initially stated that Uhuru had guaranteed him of his support for the DP’s presidency, but as the aftermath became public, he wanted answers.

“I was in a state of denial because more than 40 times I asked the President, ‘are you reneging on your relationship with the DP on supporting him for the next general election.’ The President Used to tell me ‘no no no, I didn’t tell anybody William Ruto is still my favourite.’

“I focused primarily on the function of the leader of the majority. Before that PG started, I had a 45-minute man-to-man candid discussion with the President, Of the many things he discussed about his deputy, I just asked him ‘get to the point, what do you want me to do. We have a PG waiting,” Duale stated.

In his response, Uhuru was straightforward about Duale’s work ethic and urged him to pick between Jubilee and UDA.

He added that, at the same time, several individuals close to the President advised him to be removed from his prominent position as Majority leader.

“The President said, ‘You have a split loyalty. today you have to decide between me and the DP. I had only two words. I said I am a Muslim and I became the leader of the Majority courtesy of URP as a founder member. Two, all of Ruto’s political life has done good deeds for me and my family. I said as a Muslim, I cannot be part and parcel of a group that coalesces around you that wants to humiliate the office of the DP,” Duale explained.

