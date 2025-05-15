Connect with us

Dualling Of Rironi-Mau Summit Road To Start in July – DP Kindiki

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced that the dualing of the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway will begin in July this year.

Speaking on Thursday, Kindiki said the dualing of the highway will enhance the safety of travellers and facilitate easier and effective movement of people and goods to and from Rift Valley, Western, and Nyanza regions.

The DP noted that the Government of Kenya has secured funding through a Public-Private-Partnership to construct the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway.

“This transformative project will stimulate the economies of Rift Valley, Nyanza, and Western regions, creating thousands of jobs prioritised for local communities, particularly Nakuru residents,” he said.

Kindiki also condoled with the families of our 12 citizens who lost their lives in a tragic crash last Thursday at the Amko Bridge along the Njoro-Molo Road.

“We wish a quick recovery to those who were injured and will support them to get quality medical services,” said the DP.

Kindiki also directed the engineers from the Ministry of Roads and Transport to immediately assess and recalibrate the Arimi-Cheponde (Amko) Bridge and ensure the safety of all road users.

“We must implement lasting solutions to these blackspots to prevent further tragedies,” he said, while conveying President Ruto’s condolences to bereaved families.

Further, Kindiki announced the government’s plans to extend the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to the Uganda border, with phases 2B and 2C scheduled to begin soon.

“This expansion will solidify Kenya’s role as a regional logistics hub,” the Deputy President added.

