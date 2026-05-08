Early Win for Gachagua: Court Admits Critical Hospital Evidence in Impeachment Battle

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has secured an early legal victory in his ongoing impeachment challenge after the High Court allowed a controversial supplementary affidavit linked to his health condition to remain on record.

The ruling, delivered by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Eric Ogola, Freda Mugambi, and Antony Murima, dealt a setback to lawyers representing Parliament and the Office of the Attorney General, who had pushed to have the affidavit struck out from the proceedings.

The affidavit was sworn by renowned cardiologist Daniel Gikonyo on April 28, 2026. In the document, the doctor claims Gachagua was admitted to Karen Hospital on October 17, 2024, after experiencing severe chest pains on the same day the Senate impeachment proceedings were taking place.

Gachagua’s legal team has relied heavily on the affidavit to support its argument that the former deputy president was genuinely ill and unable to attend the Senate hearing that led to his impeachment.

However, lawyers representing Parliament, including Senior Counsel Githu Muigai and Tom Ojienda, strongly opposed the affidavit, arguing that it introduced fresh evidence without leave of the court.

“There is no other proper way to deal with this affidavit except to strike it out,” the respondents argued before the court.

The opposition also questioned claims contained in the affidavit alleging that President William Ruto personally contacted the hospital to inquire about Gachagua’s condition during the impeachment proceedings. According to the respondents, the allegations required independent verification and rebuttal before being admitted as evidence.

Ojienda further argued that the affidavit contradicted earlier submissions made before the Senate during the impeachment process.

“The time spent in Senate negates the submissions by learned Senior Counsel Paul Muite,” Ojienda submitted.

Despite the objections, Gachagua’s lawyers defended the affidavit, insisting it was necessary to clarify the circumstances surrounding his illness.

Lawyer Faith Waigwa told the bench that the affidavit was important in ensuring justice and proper consideration of the former deputy president’s case.

In their ruling, the judges allowed the affidavit to remain on record.

“We nevertheless deem the said affidavit duly filed and properly on record in the wider interest of justice,” Justice Ogola ruled.

The court also allowed the respondents to file responses by May 11 and directed them to indicate whether they intend to cross-examine Dr Gikonyo over the contents of the affidavit.

The decision now sets the stage for a more intense legal battle as Gachagua continues his attempt to challenge the legality of his impeachment and seek damages from the state.