Edwin Sifuna Calls Out President Ruto Over the High Cost of Living

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has revealed that a number of ordinary city residents have reached out to him regarding the high cost of living in the country.

In a statement on social media, the ODM secretary general said that the Nairobi residents are more concerned about food over the affordable housing program.

“Many calls from Nairobi hustlers. No issues with low-cost housing. But their priority is food,” Sifuna said.

The ODM senator blamed the high price of unga on President William Ruto’s recent decision that saw the government withdraw subsidies on maize flour.

“Your God-chosen President took away subsidies and Unga shot up. Then he takes away Kazi Mtaani. And asks hustlers to wait 1 year for cheap Unga. 3wks bila food u die! Google it,” Sifuna stated.

His statements come barely a day after President Ruto asked Kenyans to give him one year to reduce the high cost of living in the country.

“Lazima tupunguze gharama ya maisha, na mimi niliwaambia lazima tuteremshe bei ya unga ikuje chini. Na hiyo safari ya kupunguza gharama ya unga na gharama ya maisha tayari nimeianzisha. Tumepatia wakulima wetu mbolea magunia milioni moja na nusu na tunawapatia ingine milioni sita wazalishe chakula,” Ruto said on Tuesday.

“Wale walioharibu mambo ya unga mpaka ikafika shilingi 230 walikoroga hiyo mambo kwa miaka nne. Mnipatie mwaka moja peke yake nitakuwa nimenyorosha,” he added.

Earlier, political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi requested that the President evaluate the motivations behind Uhuru’s implementation of flour and fuel subsidies and the Kazi Mtaani program.

“Dear Ruto: Take time to study why Uhuru introduced subsidies on Unga and fuel. And why he used Kaazi Mtaani to protect the poor. Populism and showbiz will hurt you. Uhuru and the elite are not your enemies. The People will become your Enemy. Advice from a fren.”He wrote in his Twitter account.

