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Politics

Edwin Sifuna Launches The Equitable Party, Declared Leader and 2027 Presidential Candidate

Vincent Olando

Published

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has officially launched The Equitable Party (TEP), marking a significant step in his bid for the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

During a high-profile launch on Sunday in Nairobi, Sifuna was declared TEP party leader and the official presidential candidate. Sporting green and yellow colours with the scales of justice as its central symbol, the party assumes the slogan Tusawazishe.

Addressing supporters and political allies, Sifuna outlined a vision centered on accountability, consultation, and institutional integrity, pledging to run a transparent and responsive government.

“We will listen before we speak, consult before we decide and explain policies and account for all our actions,” Sifuna said. “I want to assure you that I will not let you down.”

The launch brought together key leaders associated with the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM), including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, and Vihiga Senator Godffrey Osotsi. Speakers at the event endorsed Sifuna as a formidable candidate to challenge President William Ruto.

“With Sifuna, I have an unqualified opinion that he is fit to be the President of Kenya and I will not change that position,” Orengo stated.

Sifuna revealed that plans are underway to rebrand TEP into the Linda Mwananchi Movement following a recent favorable ruling by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT). On September 30, 2026, the tribunal set aside an earlier decision by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties that had rejected the movement’s name reservation request. Subsequently, the Registrar approved the name reservation for 90 days.

“So, in the coming days, and as has been resolved by the principles of Linda Mwanaichi, who you see here, we shall be seeking to rebrand this party, the equitable party, to the Linda Mwanaichi movement,” Sifuna noted.

However, he clarified that should regulatory hurdles persist, the party will proceed to the 2027 polls under TEP. Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale revealed that the movement had deliberately floated several political parties as “decoys” to navigate administrative hurdles and safeguard Sifuna’s presidential vehicle.

On economic policy, Sifuna highlighted that TEP’s advisory panel recommends aggressive action against budgeted corruption, which could create room to scrap the Housing Levy and remove VAT on fuel and electricity to lower the cost of living.

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