Elite Recce Squad Officers Deployed in Ruto’s Sugoi Home

The elite GSU unit has been deployed to man the residence of Deputy President William Ruto in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County, after he was declared President-elect by the IEBC on Monday evening.

The residence was previously guarded by officers from the Administration Police’s Critical Installation Police Unit (CIPU). 

The AP officers have been replaced by the GSU squad who are famed by their red berets. 

The no nonsense officers are said to have begun scanning every car that entered and exited the property.

The current government had in August 2021 withdrawn Ruto’s GSu security and replaced with officers from AP. 

The Inspector of police Hillary Mutyambai defended the withdrawal terming it  as a “normal re-assignment.”

“This is a normal re-assignment of duties within the National Police Service to enhance efficiency and effectiveness,” Mutyambai said, “the Presidential Escort Unit continues to provide close protection security to the Deputy President.” Mutyambai said in a statement. 

After being announced as a president,elect William Ruto will now be getting briefings from the various national security agencies. These include the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Kenyan Defense Forces, and National Police Service (NPS).

This is according to the President Act of 2012 which requires public offices to present the President-elect the required information.

” A public officer who fails to comply with the provisions of this section commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding one million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both,” the law reads.

Also Read: Ruto to be Given Security Briefings After Being Declared the President Elect

 

