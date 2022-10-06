End of The Road For Sirisia MP After Being Fine Ksh 1 Billion Or Serve a Jail Term of 67 Years

Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke’s political career could come to an end after the court fined him Ksh 1 billion or to serve a jail term of 69 years.

High Court Judge Justice Esther Maina on Thursday October 6th dismissed Waluke’s petition against his conviction and sentencing after he was involved in the Sh 297 million maize scandal.

Justice Maina upheld Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma’s verdict, stating that the prosecution had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Waluke was involved in the NCPB scam.

“After carefully considering evidence, this court came to the conclusion that the appeals have no merit. The criminal charges were proved beyond reasonable doubt,” said the judge.

The judge also directed Waluke and his business partner to pay their fines: Sh727 million for Mr Waluke and Sh707 million for Ms Wakhungu, or serve jail sentences.

Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma had on June 20 sentenced Waluke to 67 years in prison and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu to 69 years in prison for fraud.

The two were charged with five counts of forging fake invoices, perjury (knowingly submitting false evidence in an arbitration dispute between Erad and the National Cereal and Produce Board), and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The prosecution called 27 witnesses to testify at trial in the corruption case initiated by the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.

The court determined that the bribery offenses were significant, citing evidence presented by the prosecution that the invoice used to claim the payments was a forgery, therefore constituting fraud.

The Chief Magistrate also ordered Waluke to pay a Ksh 726 million fine and half of his company’s Ksh 616 million fine.

She added that the fines were intended to serve as a deterrent for those who would rather endanger the lives of Kenyans for personal gain.

