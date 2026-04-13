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Politics

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi Rejects Resignation Calls Over Ksh4.8 Billion Substandard Fuel Scandal

Vincent Olando

Published

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has firmly dismissed mounting calls for his resignation over the controversial Ksh4.8 billion fuel importation saga, maintaining that he bears no responsibility for the irregular consignment.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Energy on April 13, Wandayi defended his position, stating that ongoing investigations would ultimately clear his name. “When all is said and done, in the final analysis, clearly, there is no reason stopping me from discharging my duties as Cabinet Secretary,” he told legislators.

The CS explained that the disputed fuel shipment was imported outside the government-to-government (G-to-G) framework, a system introduced to stabilize fuel prices and shield the country from global market shocks. According to Wandayi, the consignment was processed and approved at the technical level without his direct involvement.“The approval was not sought, and if it had been sought, I would have escalated the matter to the President,” he said, adding that the responsibility lay with officials who handled the process at the preliminary stages.

Wandayi further revealed that upon discovering the irregularity, he promptly briefed William Ruto on March 30, prompting swift action. “It is upon that brief that His Excellency advised me to take the necessary steps to have the second cargo, which was en route, stopped,” he noted.

The scandal has already triggered significant fallout within the energy sector, with the resignation of key officials, including former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, and Joe Sang. However, Wandayi distanced himself from their exits, stating he was unaware of the reasons behind their decisions and denying any coercion.

Meanwhile, political pressure continues to mount, with critics such as Martha Karua arguing that the CS should take political responsibility. “There is no way something of that magnitude happens under his watch and he doesn’t know,” she said, calling for his immediate resignation.

Despite the backlash, Wandayi reassured Kenyans that fuel supply remains stable, warning against artificial shortages caused by hoarding. He also emphasized that the cost of the disputed consignment would not be factored into upcoming pump price reviews by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

As investigations led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations continue, the controversy has intensified scrutiny over fuel procurement systems, raising broader concerns about accountability and oversight in Kenya’s energy sector.

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