Energy CS Wandayi Skips Parliamentary Probe Into Fuel Importation Saga, MPs Issue Fresh Summons

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has come under renewed scrutiny after failing to appear before the National Assembly Energy Committee, where he was expected to respond to serious questions over the ongoing Ksh 4.8 billion fuel importation scandal.

The session, which had been scheduled for Thursday morning, did not proceed after the Cabinet Secretary failed to attend, prompting frustration among Members of Parliament who are probing allegations of irregular procurement, inflated fuel costs, and the possible entry of substandard petroleum products into the Kenyan market.

Committee Chairperson David Gikaria confirmed that the CS had previously complied with summonses, urging members to exercise restraint while issuing a fresh notice for his appearance next Tuesday alongside other key stakeholders.

“He has never failed to appear. This is not the first time we have invited him, and he has always appeared. We will give him the benefit of the doubt,” Gikaria stated.

However, the committee emphasized that repeated non-compliance from key institutions was slowing down the investigation into a matter MPs say directly affects national energy security and consumer safety.

Gikaria further cited Standing Orders that empower the committee to compel attendance and impose sanctions, warning that continued defiance could attract punitive action. “The committee should not be taken for granted. It is unfortunate that some institutions do not want to appear,” he said.

The inquiry, which also involves the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), seeks to establish whether fuel was imported outside the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) framework and whether quality control procedures were bypassed.

Lawmakers also expressed concern over the absence of key agencies, noting that only KRA formally communicated its inability to attend, while EPRA and other bodies failed to show up without explanation.

The investigation has already triggered high-level fallout, including arrests and resignations within the energy sector, as pressure mounts on officials to account for the alleged breach in procurement and regulatory systems.

Despite growing public anxiety over fuel stability, the committee cited Treasury data indicating that national stocks remain sufficient, with diesel and petrol reserves projected to last for several days.

MPs have insisted that CS Wandayi must personally appear to clarify how non-compliant fuel entered the market, outline corrective measures, and restore confidence in the petroleum supply chain.

“The Kenyan public deserves full transparency, and this matter must be pursued to its logical conclusion without fear or favour,” one MP emphasized.

The CS is now expected to face the committee next week as Parliament intensifies its oversight on one of the most closely watched energy sector investigations in recent years.