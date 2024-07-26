EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo To Chair The Global Energy Committee

The Director General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Daniel Kiptoo has been named Chair of the Regulatory Energy Transition Accelerator (RETA) steering committee, which consists of 13 members.

Kiptoo will lead a team that collaborates with energy regulators to promote information exchange, peer-to-peer learning, and thought leadership on regulatory challenges critical to accelerating the transition to clean energy.

The DG stated that EPRA would use the position to expand its understanding of global best practices in clean energy capabilities, ranging from geothermal energy exploration, battery energy storage technologies, and wind energy to pushing statewide adoption of electric mobility.

“EPRA is committed to steering the adoption of renewable energy from generation to end-use in Kenya. We have been fostering information exchange and establishing a sound regulatory framework to pave the way for clean energy adoption. Through RETA, we can collectively share knowledge and resources to expedite clean energy transition for a sustainable future for all,” he said.

EPRA, which is serving its second term on RETA’s steering committee, is joined by Cameroon’s Electricity Sector Regulatory Agency (ARSEL), as well as energy regulators ARESEP of Costa Rica, CRE (France), ERC (North Macedonia), and ERC (Thailand).

Kenya has made significant investments in its transition to renewable energy, with renewable energy sources accounting for 84.93 percent of total energy delivered to Kenya’s national grid in 2023-24.

Geothermal energy maintained its dominance, accounting for 44.55 percent of total energy generation, while hydro and wind generation accounted for 22.54 and 14.30 percent, respectively.

Furthermore, utility-scale solar generation generated 3.54 percent of the country’s total energy requirements. The government’s goal is to accomplish a 100 percent renewable energy transition by 2030.

