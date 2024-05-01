EPRA Orders Immediate Closure Of Flooded Petrol Stations

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has ordered the closure of petrol stations affected by the ongoing floods across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, EPRA said the floods may pose a big risk to the Energy and Petroleum infrastructures.

According to EPRA, flood waters or extended periods of heavy rain may lead to damaged Petroleum Underground Storage Tank (UST) systems or discharge of products to the surface.

The authority noted that the presence of water in the UST affects the quality of Petroleum products which may lead to the breakdown of motor vehicles.

“The Authority wishes to caution owners of the retail stations to ensure safety of the public and quality of their products. Any retail petrol station which has been flooded should temporarily remain closed and monitored. The retail stations should assess the extent of the flooding, clean up any debris and ensure the quality of its products before resuming operations,” EPRA stated.

The regulatory authority also directed fuel station owners to anticipate any potential environmental impact of the flooding and take appropriate measures to mitigate it.

“Based on the severity of the flooding, the retail stations are hereby directed to immediately communicate with relevant Government authorities or regulatory Agencies to ensure compliance with any necessary protocols or regulations,” EPRA added.

“The Authority remains available to offer any necessary assistance to ensure safety of the public and quality of Petroleum products.”

