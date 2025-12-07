Eugene Wamalwa Invites Khalwale to Join DAP-K

Democracy Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party leader Eugene Wamalwa has invited Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale to join his party.

Speaking on Saturday, December 6, in Busia, Wamalwa said Khalwale is free to decamp to DAP-K if he is expelled from the ruling UDA Party.

“I want to tell the bullfighter Boni Khalwale, if they don’t want you in UDA, welcome to DAP-K. This is our home and the door is open to everyone,” Wamalwa declared.

The DAP-K leader defended Khalwale’s move to campaign for Seth Panyako in the recent Malava by-elections, noting that the region had shown remarkable unity across party lines.

“We have a great chance to come together. We saw this in the Malava by-election. We came together, even those from different political parties,” he stated.

Khalwale was on Tuesday, December 2 removed as the Senate Majority Whip and replaced by Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli.

Senate Speaker Amson Kingi informed senators that he had received official communication from the Majority Party notifying the House of the changes.

“I have received and verified a correspondence received from the Senate Majority Leader informing the House that the Majority Party has effected a change in office of the Senate Majority Whip. The new office holder will be Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli,” Kingi said.

Before being removed from the position, Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei called for sanctions against Khalwale for working against UDA in the by-election.

“Senator Bonnie Khalwale of Kakamega County must pay for his political sins for challenging his sponsoring UDA Party in the recent Malava constituency by-elections by campaigning against our candidate,” he declared.

He continued, “His contemptuous remarks against the UDA Party/Kenya Kwanza administration cannot go unpunished. We are going to make him an example of not undermining your own political Party and bring back political hygiene under the Political Parties Act.”