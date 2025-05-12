Even Satan Is Talked About in Church Former DP Gachagua Fires Fresh Salvo at President Ruto

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has once again stirred the political waters with a controversial comparison, likening President William Ruto to Satan in a heated public address that has sparked a fresh wave of political debate across the country.

Speaking during a charged political rally on Sunday, Gachagua addressed critics who question why the opposition continues to speak about President Ruto frequently. In a sharp retort, he said:“Ruto shouldn’t be angry that we talk about him every day. Even in church, they talk about Satan every Sunday because he’s the problem. As long as he remains in office, he will continue to be our agenda.”

The comment has been widely interpreted as a sign of deepening animosity between the former allies. Once Ruto’s staunchest defender and his running mate in the 2022 general elections, Gachagua has since repositioned himself as a vocal critic of the president, particularly on issues of economic governance and the marginalization of the Mt. Kenya region.

Political observers argue that Gachagua’s language, while extreme, is deliberately crafted to resonate with a disillusioned support base that feels let down by the Kenya Kwanza administration. His comparison of Ruto to a figure of evil in Christian theology has ignited backlash from religious leaders and defenders of the presidency, who accuse him of crossing moral and political boundaries.

However, to his supporters, Gachagua is merely voicing hard truths in a nation struggling with the high cost of living, youth unemployment, and perceived political betrayal.

This latest outburst comes amid mounting speculation that the former Deputy President may be laying the groundwork for a 2027 presidential bid, with his rhetoric increasingly aimed at portraying Ruto as unaccountable and out of touch with ordinary Kenyans.

As the political temperature continues to rise, all eyes are now on how President Ruto will respond to his former deputy’s relentless attacks, and whether this escalating war of words will eventually reshape Kenya’s political future.