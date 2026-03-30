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Politics

Ex-Chief Justice Maraga Turns to Kenyans for Campaign Support

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of former Chief Justice David Maraga

File image of former Chief Justice David Maraga

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has asked Kenyans to support his 2027 presidential ambitions by contributing to his campaign.

Maraga, in a statement on Monday, March 30, called on citizens to take an active role in shaping the country’s future.

“Fellow Kenyans, I need you to help me reset, rebuild, and restore Kenya. I have chosen to run a campaign that is funded by you, ordinary Kenyans. I am appealing to you to make a donation to the campaign,” said Maraga.

The former Chief Justice noted that a people-funded campaign would ensure accountability to citizens, saying it would transform his bid into a collective effort owned by Kenyans.

“If my campaign is funded by donations from you, the everyday Kenyan, then it becomes OUR campaign. And I will be accountable to you, the everyday Kenyan,” he added.

The 2027 presidential hopeful invited supporters to contribute any amount through his official website or via a dedicated M-Pesa paybill number.

“Simply log in to http://davidmaraga.com. Or go to Mpesa Paybill: 4164137 Account Number: 4164137,” said the former Chief Justice.

This comes weeks after Maraga disclosed that he had raised Ksh7,745,788 from 1,834 supporters who contributed to his campaign kitty.

The former CJ noted that he received Ksh6 million from Kenyans living in the diaspora, which gave him a huge boost.

“I am deeply grateful to the 1,834 of you who have made a financial contribution to our campaign, with a total of Ksh 7,745,788.04 so far,” said Maraga.

He added, “I am particularly thankful to the Kenyans in the Diaspora who have made a significant contribution of more than 6 million shillings, which has boosted our efforts immensely.”

Maraga is among the politicians who are interested in unseating President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election. The former CJ has been touring the country to popularize himself ahead of next year’s election.

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