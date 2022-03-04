Connect with us

Politics

Female Politicians Who Might Become Governors After the August Polls

Photo of Govenors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Charity Ngilu (Kitui)and Homa bay Women Rep Gladys Wanga. Image courtesy.

With less than five months before the August 9 general elections, several female politicians have come out to vie for key elective positions that have been dominated by men.

Although this is not the first time that women have competed against males, this time, women have shown enthusiasm in the contest for top county jobs and senatorial and parliamentary seats.
Female politicians interested in gubernatorial seats include Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga, former CS Sicily Kariuki, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Busia Women Representatives Florence Mutua, Janet Ong’era of Kisii, and Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu.

Others include Kericho deputy Governor Lilly Chepngetich Ng’ok, Kirinyaga Women Rep Purity Ngirici, Governor Anne Waiguru, Narc party leader Martha Karua and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru.
Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja is also among the female aspirants who want to be part of the next government. Tabitha aims to take over from Susan Kihika as the next Nakuru County senator.

A hot contest is expected in Homabay County as Gladys Wanga faces several Raila Odinga’s close aides. Wanga will be up against; former Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero, Suba South MP and ODM Chairman John Mbadi, former Kasipul Kabondo MP Oyugi Magwanga, Homabay senator Moses Kajwang’, Homabay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata, Homabay Town MP Peter Opondo Kaluma.

