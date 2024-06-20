Finance Bill 2024 Sails Through Second Reading In Parliament

The controversial Finance Bill 2024 has gone through the second reading in the National Assembly despite opposition from Kenyans.

Members of Parliament on Thursday took a vote with 205 voting in its favour while 115 MPs voted against it. Abstentions were zero

“The results on the division on the second reading of Finance Bill 2024 are as follows, ayes 204, nays 115, abstentions nil. The ayes have it,” National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced.

The Bill will now proceed to the next stage where the National Assembly will go into the Committee of the whole House where they will go through each clause and vote on any amendments proposed by the Finance and Budgetary Committee or other members. It is at this stage that MPs will be also able to propose their amendments.

Following this, the Bill will undergo a Third Reading, where the House will take a final vote to either approve or reject it.

The Finance Bill 2024 has sparked debate from Kenyans of all walks with some taking to the streets to protest against it.

On Thursday the demos were witnessed in the country including Eldoret, Kisii, Nanyuki, Isiolo, Kakamega, and Garissa towns.

The protests were also held in Kisumu, Nyeri, Kakamega, Nakuru, and Kirinyaga counties.

In Nairobi, police officers engaged in running battles with the protesters in Nairobi with tear gas canisters pelted at those demonstrating.

Kenyans turned up in large numbers and could be spotted holding huge placards as they protested the tax measures introduced by the government through the bill.

Trucks full of officers were packed outside the Parliament buildings with Parliament Road, and City Hall Way barricaded.

