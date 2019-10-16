Fireworks as David Ndii Ditches Raila for Ruto

Former NASA Strategist David Ndii has raised eyebrows after claiming that he would rather support Deputy President William Ruto rather than President Uhuru Kenyatta when it comes to matters corruption.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ndii claimed that unlike Uhuru, the DP shares his stolen loot with the public through the generous church donations and harambees.

Ndii was responding to KTN Journalist David Ndii, who had asked President Kenyatta act on corruption that was being perpetuated by Ruto.

“I want u to know that am tired of corruption. The country is suffocating as many in your government led by DP Ruto steal & steal millions.” Gachoka, a well known Ruto critic, tweeted under the #DearUhuruKenyatta hashtag.

I want u to know that am tired of corruption. The country is suffocating as many in your government led by DP Ruto steal & steal millions. #DearUhuruKenyatta pic.twitter.com/o8Gw2FFP0D — Tony Gachoka (@TonyGachoka) October 15, 2019

But David Ndii, a respected economist, told off Gachoka. He said that the Kenyatta family has no rival when it comes to corruption in Kenya.

DP Ruto is a convenient boogeyman the elites use to hide the wrongs they have been committing these past 6 years — Omitto (@gregomitto) October 15, 2019

“When it comes to living off the fat of the land, the Kenyatta clan has no rivals. And frankly, we’d rather the unpretentious crook who shares the loot, than selfish bloodsuckers who steal from us, despise us, and expect to be treated like royalty,” he said.

TG this jazz is not flying. When it comes to living off the fat of the land, the Kenyatta clan has no rivals. And frankly we’d rather the unpretentious crook who shares the loot, than selfish bloodsuckers who steal from us, despise us, and expect to be treated like royalty. https://t.co/24CJ9lEbsP — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) October 15, 2019

Ruto is seen as the face of corruption in some quarters with his critics saying he donates part of the looted money to the church. Opposition politicians have urged churches to reject the huge money they receive from him.

Read Also: How Uhuru is Cleverly Playing Both Ruto and Raila

In a previous interview with KTN’s Sophia Wanuna, David Ndii said the fight against corruption had been weaponised to fight the DP ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

Listen to my take on weaponization of anti-corruption to fight Ruto. From Min 36https://t.co/A4VUOB6qhx — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) October 15, 2019

This has raised eyebrows on whether Ndii has joined or could be planning to join the Tanga Tanga. He was one of Raila’s think tanks in 2017. But he ditched Baba after the March 9, 2018 Handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta. He has remained critical of the Jubilee government, especially the Kenyatta family.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases