Politics

First Term MP Who Might Deputize William Ruto in the August General Elections

By

Published

ndindi pic 1

Photo of DEputy President William Ruto and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro. Image courtesy.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has endorsed his Kiharu counterpart Samson Ndindi Nyoro to deputize William Ruto in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking in Muranga on Sunday, March 20, Gachagua said that Ndindi had done a good job in Muranga and should go to the next level in politics as he had proved to be a seasoned politician.

“When a tree falls it gives out sprouts and Ndindi is one of them who we are looking up to,”

“Give us this man to go and help Ruto garner votes to be able to win the election and form the next government,” Gachagua said.

Come and Arrest Me, Defiant Ndindi Nyoro Dares DCI As he Spill Beans on Murang'a Chaos - The Kenyan Herald

Ruto recognized that Ndindi has been his loyal supporter and has always stood by him, in a veiled reference to the proposition. According to the DP, Ndindi has been assisting him in wooing the country’s youths to him since he has an appeal to them.

“I know the people of Kiharu have not been seeing him here at home and that’s because he has been accompanying me everywhere I go, and I would urge you with humility to set him free so that we can go hunt for votes to be able to form the next government,” Ruto said.

Ndindi who is a first-term MP now joins Alice Wahome, and Rigathi Gachagua as possible William Ruto running mates from Mount Kenya ahead of the August polls.

Also Read Moses Kuria Reveals Powerful Mt Kenya Politician Who Should Deputize DP Ruto in the August Polls

