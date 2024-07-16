Ford Foundation Denies Funding Anti-Gov’t Protests In Kenya

The Ford Foundation has denied allegations by President William Ruto that it is funding anarchy and chaos in Kenya.

In a statement the American organization denied the allegations, adding that it recognizes the right of Kenyans to peacefully campaign for a better country, which was the motive behind the protests.

The Ford Foundation categorically stated that it did not fund or sponsor the recent protests against the Finance Bill 2024 saying it maintains a “strictly non-partisan policy for all of our grantmaking”.

“We retain an ongoing commitment to supporting work in support of Kenya’s development and Kenya’s leadership on an African and global stage, exemplified by our support in the inaugural African Climate Summit held in 2023 in Nairobi and Kenya’s current leadership as c–chair of the Open Government Partnership,” part of the statement read.

“We do not fund or sponsor the recent protests against the finance bill and have a strictly non-partisan policy for all of our grantmaking.”

On Monday President Ruto accused the Ford Foundation of sponsoring violence during the recent anti-government protests.

The Head of State who was speaking in Nakuru criticized the US organization wondering about the intention of sponsoring the demos.

“Those who are behind the sponsoring of chaos in Kenya, shame on them because they are sponsoring violence against our democratic nation.

“I want to ask the people at the Ford Foundation, what do they gain from giving out money to cause violence?” Ruto posed.

The President warned the American organization against allegedly sponsoring chaos in Kenya noting that the firm would be forced out of the country if it goes on with the funding.

“We are going to call them out and we are going to tell them if they are not interested in democracy in Kenya, if they are going to sponsor violence and anarchy we are going to call them out and we are going to tell them they either style up or they leave,” Ruto remarked.

