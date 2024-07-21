Ford Foundation on The Spot After its Alleged Involvement in Funding Demos in Kenya

The government has written to the Ford Foundation, requesting information on the beneficiaries of the approximately Sh800 million granted to Kenyan organizations in connection with the demonstrations.

In a letter, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei requested the nature of funds from 16 rights organizations in the country, which the administration thinks contributed to the youth-led antigovernment rallies.

He sought complete information about all grantees from the previous year, including approved programs, project budgets, disbursed amounts, and anticipated disbursements.

Similarly, the Kenyan government wants to know the activities carried out by the grants rolled out by the foundation to Kenyan-based NGOs, as well as any consequences the Foundation intended to impose for violations of local laws or internal policy.

“Thus, while we recognize the importance of maintaining an open civic space and respect for the principles of open government that we both share, the actions of some of your Grantees contravene the laws of Kenya, including a prohibition against incitement, hate speech, insurrection, and mobilization using disinformation,“ read the letter by Sing’Oei

President William Ruto publicly accused the donor of being responsible for the country’s upheaval since June, which began with protests over the controversial Finance Bill.

“I am calling out the Ford Foundation for sponsoring violence and anarchy in Kenya, and we are telling them that they either style up or leave,” Ruto said on Monday, following weeks of protests.

The anti-finance bill demonstrations turned into anti-government protests calling for the president’s resignation.

Also Read From Russia to Ford Foundation: The Confusing Sponsors of Kenya’s Protests