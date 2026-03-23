Ford Kenya Defiantly Rejects Pressure to Merge with UDA

Ford Kenya has taken a firm stand against growing pressure to dissolve and merge with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), declaring that it will not surrender its identity as political realignments begin to shape ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Monday, March 23, the party’s Secretary General John Chikati accused sections of UDA leadership of attempting to intimidate affiliate parties within the Kenya Kwanza coalition into folding. He described the push as unconstitutional and a threat to Kenya’s democratic gains.

“The Ford Kenya Party has noted with deep concern the consistent and sustained threats issued by senior leaders within UDA,” Chikati said. “These utterances… are not only outrageous but a direct affront to the democratic fabric of our nation.”

Chikati emphasized that the party’s position is non-negotiable, stating that Ford Kenya remains a historic political institution that cannot be dissolved through political coercion. “Ford Kenya cannot and will not be dissolved. It can only be enhanced and protected for future generations,” he added.

The party argued that coalition partners played a decisive role in delivering victory to the Kenya Kwanza administration in the 2022 elections and should not now be treated as expendable. According to Chikati, calls for dissolution amount to political betrayal and undermine the spirit of coalition politics.

“To demand the dissolution of partner parties at this stage is tantamount to political betrayal,” the statement noted, warning that such moves reduce coalition members to “tools for convenience rather than equal stakeholders.”

Ford Kenya further warned that forcing smaller parties into a single dominant outfit risks reversing gains made since the reintroduction of multiparty democracy in the early 1990s. Chikati insisted that any attempt to alter the political structure must follow constitutional procedures, including a referendum.

“Multipartyism allows every Kenyan to participate in governance through diverse ideologies,” he said. “Any move toward a single-party structure is a dangerous regression.”

The standoff comes amid pressure from some UDA leaders, including Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, who has warned that parties within the coalition risk exclusion from government appointments if they fail to merge with UDA. Ford Kenya, however, dismissed such remarks as political blackmail.

“Governance should be based on merit and pre-election agreements, not intimidation,” Chikati said, questioning whether such statements were intended to coerce party leaders into submission.

At the same time, the party pointed out what it termed as contradictions within the ruling coalition. It questioned why some leaders advocating for internal mergers were simultaneously exploring alliances with opposition formations, raising concerns about the coalition’s coherence and long-term strategy.

Beyond rejecting dissolution, Ford Kenya signaled its intent to remain politically active and competitive. Following a National Executive Council meeting, the party resolved to stay “active, vibrant, and ready to form coalitions” ahead of the 2027 polls. It also plans to field candidates in upcoming by-elections once the electoral body is fully operational.

The party is further preparing a rebranding initiative and a nationwide membership drive targeting youth, with identified strongholds in counties such as Turkana, Vihiga, West Pokot, Nandi, Kilifi, and Wajir.

The dispute unfolds against the backdrop of a recent court ruling that blocked the merger of UDA with Amani National Congress (ANC), linked to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. The court ordered ANC to retain its identity, citing failure to meet constitutional thresholds for political mergers.

As tensions simmer within the Kenya Kwanza coalition, Ford Kenya’s defiant stance highlights emerging fault lines that could shape the country’s political landscape heading into 2027.

For now, the party remains resolute: it will not fold, and it will continue to champion Kenya’s multiparty democracy.