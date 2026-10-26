Former Alego Usonga MP Otieno Mak’Onyango Passes Away

Former Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Otieno Mak’Onyango has died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Mak’Onyango died on Sunday, October 25, with political strategist Cyprian Nyamwamu mourning him as a courageous journalist, patriot and veteran of Kenya’s struggle against dictatorship.

In a statement posted on Monday, October 26, Nyamwamu recounted Mak’Onyango’s arrest following the failed 1982 coup attempt and his subsequent detention under former President Daniel arap Moi.

At the time, Mak’Onyango was a senior editor at The Standard newspaper. Nyamwamu said he was apparently mistaken for fellow journalist Paddy Onyango Sumba before being arrested and charged with treason.

“It is with profound sadness that I mourn the passing of Comrade Otieno Mak’Onyango, a courageous journalist, patriot and veteran of Kenya’s long struggle against dictatorship.

“Following the failed 1982 coup, he was arrested, apparently mistaken for fellow journalist Paddy Onyango Sumba. He was subsequently charged with treason alongside Raila Odinga and Prof. Vincent Alfred Otieno, while Didacus Olack-Diego faced charges of misprision of treason,” Nyamwamu said.

Nyamwamu also recalled encountering Mak’Onyango in court corridors between August 1982 and February 1983, when he and dozens of university students were also in detention.

While Mak’Onyango and his co-accused were held at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, 67 university students, including Nyamwamu, were incarcerated at Industrial Area Prison.

“Towards the end of February 1983, sedition charges against 61 students were withdrawn for lack of evidence, securing our freedom. Treason charges against Mak’Onyango and his comrades were similarly withdrawn, but instead of freedom, they were detained without trial.

“Mak’Onyango endured six years in Nyayo’s dungeons,” Nyamwamu recounted.

Mak’Onyango entered Parliament in 1992 after winning the Alego Usonga constituency seat on a FORD-Kenya ticket.

He recalled that he and others had successfully opposed Oloo Aringo’s nomination on the party’s ticket, paving the way for Mak’Onyango’s election.

Nyamwamu further revealed that he had discussed plans to support the publication of Mak’Onyango’s manuscript with Comrade Paul Amina two months before his death.

He said publishing the manuscript posthumously would be a fitting tribute to Mak’Onyango’s life and sacrifices.

“I remain convinced that publishing it posthumously would be a fitting tribute to his remarkable life and sacrifices. Rest in power, Comrade Mak’Onyango. Your sacrifices shall never be forgotten,” Nyamwamu added