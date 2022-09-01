Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Former Attorney General Dismantles Raila Lawyers at the Supreme Court, Questions Their Individual Wins on August 9 

By

Published

20220901 110203

Former Attorney General Professor Githu Muigai, who is representing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the election appeal before the Supreme Court has argued that the August 9 general elections were conducted in conformity with the constitution.

Professor Muigai refuted the petitioners’ claim that everything that might have gone wrong during the election did go wrong.

According to him, the petitioners imply that the entire process was flawed, from voter registration to the last stage of declaring the results.

“My Lords, you have been urged by several counsel who have spoken before me that this election was irretrievably floored, that from the word go and one counsel said and I quote that everything that could go wrong went wrong.

“If that could be true, and we deny that it is true, then it would mean that everything from voter education, voter registration, procurement, nomination, voting, counting, tallying, verification and declaration  was totally floored,” the law professor said.

He then questioned how senior counsels like Siaya governor James Orengo and Kisumu senator Tom Ojienda were contented with the win in August 9 polls. 

“First of all you have been addressed by counsels of great eminent including my learned senior James Orengo and my learned Junior Prof. Tom Ojienda. In this court my lords as we sit here this morning, there are no less than 3 governors, 4 senators, 4 Members of Parliament  addressing you elected under this election. My lords, it is not in my place to suggest the questions you put to counsels but I would plead with you to put that question to the counsel when they return to the podium, are they happy with their own election? If they are, how then is this election irredeemably floored?” the former Attorney General questioned. 

20220901 110208

Additionally, in his arguments, the former attorney general stated that the petition was about numbers, which all petitioners avoided debating.

“This petition is about numbers. The petitioners have tried to argue every other point except numbers. I will be demonstrating to you in a short while that we conducted a proper, fair, constitutional, legal, impartial election,” Muigai said, adding that there was nothing wrong with IEBC or Wafula Chebukati. He stated. 

Also Read: Shocking Amount of Money IEBC Will Use to Defend William Ruto’s victory at the Supreme Court

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020