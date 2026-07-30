Former CS Aisha Jumwa Quits UDA, Cites Humiliation and Broken Promises

Former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has announced her resignation from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), becoming the latest senior political figure to sever ties with President William Ruto’s party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at a press conference at her Kakuyuni home in Malindi on Thursday, Jumwa said the decision came after extensive reflection, prayer and consultations with her supporters.

“After deep reflection, heartfelt prayer, and countless consultations with the people I serve, I have made one of the most difficult decisions of my political life. From today, Aisha Jumwa Karisa Katana is no longer a member of the United Democratic Alliance, UDA,” she said.

Jumwa said her decision was driven by frustration over unfulfilled political promises, the party’s declining popularity at the Coast, and her ambition to contest the Kilifi gubernatorial seat in 2027. She did not disclose which party she intends to join, saying only that an announcement would follow once consultations were complete.

The former Malindi MP accused President Ruto of turning his back on her despite her loyalty. She claimed she was locked out of State House during a visit by Coast leaders and that her subsequent attempts to reach the President went unanswered.

“I sent you a message, and you never responded to me. I have been humiliated. Even when you come to Kilifi, it is as if you no longer recognise me,” she said.

Jumwa, one of UDA’s founding members, previously served as Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage until she was dropped during the Cabinet reshuffle that followed the Gen Z-led protests of July 2024. She later served as non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board, a position she lost after the High Court declared her appointment unconstitutional on May 20, 2026.

Her political career began as a councillor for Takaungu Ward before she rose to become Kilifi County’s first Woman Representative between 2013 and 2017, then Malindi MP from 2017 to 2022. She ran for the Kilifi governorship in 2022 on a UDA ticket but lost to ODM’s Gideon Mung’aro.

Despite losing her Cabinet post, Jumwa had continued to enjoy Ruto’s public backing, with the President reassuring Kilifi residents as recently as July 26 that she would remain part of his government.

Her exit follows a wave of departures from UDA, including former Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, several of whom have since joined the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.