Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Withdraws High Court Impeachment Petition

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has withdrawn one of his High Court petitions challenging his impeachment, opting to concentrate his legal efforts on an appeal against the ruling that upheld his removal from office.

Gachagua withdrew Constitutional Petition E522 of 2024, with his lawyers saying the issues raised in the case had already been addressed in a related petition and that continuing with the proceedings would unnecessarily consume judicial time.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 4, the legal team said the withdrawal would allow them to focus on challenging the June 8, 2026, High Court judgment, which upheld the Senate’s decision to remove Gachagua from office.

His lawyer, Victor Swanya, said the two cases raised overlapping constitutional questions, making it unnecessary to pursue both simultaneously.

“What we don’t want is to spend a lot of judicial time in arguing a petition whose issues have sort of been determined by E565 of 2024,” Swanya said.

“So that instead of focusing on this particular petition, which is addressing issues that have been addressed in E565 of 2024, we focus our energies on the appeal which we are pursuing.”

Petition E522 was filed before the Senate completed the impeachment process in October 2024. It challenged the constitutionality of proceedings initiated by the National Assembly, including claims of procedural unfairness and inadequate public participation.

A separate petition, E565 of 2024, was filed after the Senate voted on October 17, 2024, to uphold the impeachment charges and remove Gachagua from office.

The High Court subsequently consolidated related cases and delivered its judgment on June 8, 2026. A three-judge bench comprising Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima and Frida Mugambi declined to overturn the impeachment but found that Gachagua’s rights to a fair hearing and fair administrative action had been violated.

The judges ruled that the Senate had proceeded with the impeachment proceedings in his absence despite his hospitalisation and refusal of an adjournment. They awarded him KSh50 million in constitutional damages.

Gachagua rejected the outcome and lodged an appeal at the Court of Appeal, seeking to have the Senate’s impeachment resolution declared unconstitutional, null and void.

His withdrawal of E522 therefore leaves the appellate proceedings as the main legal avenue through which he is challenging the impeachment judgment.

The dispute also carries political implications as Gachagua, who leads the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), remains active in opposition efforts ahead of the 2027 General Election.

His eligibility to seek public office remains a subject of legal and political debate, particularly over the interpretation of Article 75(3) of the Constitution and the effect of his pending appeal.