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Politics

Former Embakasi West MP George Theuri Ditches DCP for ODM

Vincent Olando

Published

Nairobi — Former Embakasi West MP George Theuri has officially joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), leaving the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) in his latest political shift ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Theuri was received into ODM on Tuesday, September 29, by party Secretary General Catherine Omanyo during an event at Chungwa House in Nairobi, alongside ODM Youth League President Johnmark Ketora.

“Karibu sana to the Chungwa Movement Mhe. George Theuri… in ODM we make dreams come true,” Omanyo said in a statement shared by the party.

ODM said the former lawmaker committed his support and allegiance to the party and the broad-based government during the admission ceremony.

“SG Omanyo today officially received into the party the immediate former MP for Embakasi West, Hon. Theuri, who committed his support and allegiance to the Movement,” the party said.

Theuri served as Embakasi West MP from 2013 to 2022, first winning the seat on a TNA ticket before retaining it in 2017 on the Jubilee Party ticket, defeating ODM’s Tom Agimba. He lost the seat in 2022 while running on a UDA ticket, conceding to Jubilee’s Mark Mwenje after serving two terms.

Following his election loss, Theuri was appointed personal assistant to then Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, a position he held until his recent political shift. There had been reports since earlier in the year that he had parted ways with Gachagua, though no formal announcement followed until September, when Theuri confirmed his departure from Gachagua’s camp, citing non-participatory leadership and intolerance of alternative ideas.

Before his time in Parliament, Theuri served as a councillor representing Umoja I in Nairobi, having entered local politics in 2007.

At Chungwa House, Omanyo also met MCA aspirant for Karen Ward, Lukeman Mohammed, and Abdighani Khalif, an aspirant for Nairobi West Ward, along with his delegation, to discuss their alignment with the party. She further received a delegation from the Youth for Ruto Movement representing Kangemi and Homa Bay, led by Collins Awino, an aspirant for Central Kasipul Ward in Homa Bay, with discussions centred on youth participation under the Broad Based Agenda.

Theuri’s move places a former Jubilee- and UDA-aligned legislator in the opposition party, with reports indicating he has begun underground campaigns to reclaim his former seat in 2027. His entry into ODM comes amid continued political realignment ahead of the polls, with leaders such as Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha and Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata joining DCP, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro aligning with the People’s Party of Kenya after leaving UDA, and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna exiting ODM to form the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

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