Former IPOA Chair Macharia Njeru Declares 2027 Presidential Bid

Former Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Macharia Njeru has declared his bid for the presidency in the 2027 General Election, joining a growing field of aspirants seeking to succeed President William Ruto.

Njeru made the announcement on Monday, October 5, saying he would contest on the Mwongozo Mpya Party ticket.

“The journey begins. Today, I officially announce my bid for the Presidency of the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

The lawyer, who served as IPOA’s inaugural chairman from 2012 to 2016 and later as Vice Chair of the Judicial Service Commission, said his experience spanning both the private and public sectors would set him apart from previous Kenyan presidents.

“I dare say that if I am your next president, I will be the first president who has served extensively both in the private sector and in the public sector. If you look at the history of all presidents in Kenya, none did that,” Njeru said.

He questioned why professionals with experience defending public institutions have often avoided politics, a space he said many view as difficult or “dirty,” noting that his own friends and family had repeatedly asked why he was entering the race after building a career in private practice and public service. He argued that the reluctance of what he called “good people” to join politics has left voters choosing between the bad and the worse.

Njeru cited persistent service gaps 63 years after independence, saying women and children in some parts of the country still walk long distances for water while hospital patients are asked to buy basic supplies such as gloves. He also pointed to the 2026 African Youth Outlook report, which found that 91.5 per cent of young people are in informal employment, noting that some university and master’s degree graduates have ended up working as watchmen or on construction sites despite their qualifications.

On the economy, Njeru warned of fiscal strain, saying Kenya collects about Ksh2.8 trillion in taxes but spends roughly Ksh4.5 trillion, creating a gap he said forces the country into further borrowing. He also took aim at supplementary budgets.

“I have been in government; the amount of wastage, the amount of money even when they ask for supplementary budgets, is totally unnecessary. In fact, you could cut the cost of those budgets by more than 60 percent and still function; it is possible to do it,” Njeru said.

The 35-year commercial law practitioner, who has also chaired bank boards in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, said the country has the talent needed to turn its fortunes around and pledged to take his campaign across the country.

His declaration comes days after Busia Senator Okiyah Omtatah reshuffled his presidential exploratory committee, appointing John Bwakali as chairperson and Dancan Otieno Onyango as deputy chairperson, while extending the committee’s mandate to November 2026.

Njeru joins a widening presidential field that includes Jimi Wanjigi, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i, Ndindi Nyoro, Edwin Sifuna and Rigathi Gachagua, among other declared aspirants ahead of the August 2027 polls.