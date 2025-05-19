Former Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri Arrested Over Ksh7.1M Road Tender Scandal

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Monday arrested former Kirinyaga County Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri over an irregular award of a road construction tender worth Ksh. 7,150,000.00.

Ndambiri was arrested alongside Peter Meeni, Director of Jestam Enterprises Limited.

According to EACC, the arrest of the duo follows investigations into the award of a tender for the construction of Kibingoti Shopping Centre Road in Kiine Ward during the 2018/2019 Financial Year.

The tender was awarded to Jestam Enterprises Ltd, a company linked to the then Deputy Governor.

“Investigations by the Commission established that Jestam Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on 13th October 2017, with Mr. Peter Meeni, a brother-in-law to Hon. Ndambiri, as the sole director. Hon. Ndambiri was, however, the sole signatory to the company’s bank account held at Ecobank,” EACC stated.

The commission also noted that at the time of applying for the tender, Jestam Enterprises was not registered with the National Construction Authority (NCA) and had presented a forged certificate to qualify for the tender.

Following the award of the tender, the company was paid the full contract sum, from which Kes. 5,461,000 was withdrawn by Ndambiri through cheques issued between 26th February and 5th July 2019.

Upon conclusion of the investigations, the EACC submitted the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who concurred with the Commission’s recommendations.

The suspects were charged with multiple counts, including conflict of interest, fraudulent acquisition of public property, fraudulent practice in a procurement process, and conducting business without a valid NCA certificate.

Both suspects pleaded not guilty, and the court granted cash bail of Kes. 200,000 for Ndambiri and Ksh 300,000 for Meeni.