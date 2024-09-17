Former Raila Strategist Throws His Hat In The Presidential Race

Former Raila Odinga Strategist John Yahya Nene has joined the presidential race ahead of the 2027 general election.

Nene who is seeking to unseat incumbent President William Ruto previously as a strategist for the NASA and Azimio Campaigns.

The young politician claims that respect for citizens, especially the youth, and standards of living in the country are the reasons for his candidature.

“The older and richer politicians have made a habit of using the youth as voting cogs and treating them like trash afterward,” Nene remarked.

Speaking in a roundtable in Korogocho Slums with youth in that area, Nene alleged that he gave his sweat to a cause that turned out to be a hoax and thus his clamor for new blood in State House.

“Kenya is a rich country, and that is why I will put money in the pockets of people so they can live a dignified life,” Nene stated.

Apart from his dissatisfaction with the status quo, the Labor Party of Kenya candidate also claims the labor community has been strategically depopulated through unemployment.

According to Nene, unskilled workers must earn over 25,000 shillings monthly, while their semi-skilled and skilled counterparts earn more than 50,000 monthly, to survive in the tough Kenyan economy.

He claims that the controversial stance will bring money into the pockets of people and spur the economy.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has cautioned politicians from early 2027 campaigns.

It remains to be seen how tenacious and zealous Nene will be in his campaign against the experienced Ruto, who is seeking a second term in the murky waters of Kenyan politics.

