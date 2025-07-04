Former Sports CS Ababu Namwamba Lands New Role

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has landed a new job as the chairperson of the G77+China Nairobi Chapter.

Namwamba officially assumed office on July 3, 2025, after the outgoing chair, Ambassador Wael Nasreldin Attiya of Egypt, formally handed over the leadership to him during a ceremony at the UN Complex.

In his acceptance speech, Namwamba praised Attiya and Egypt for their exemplary leadership of the group and pledged to uphold a spirit of consensus and mutual respect in advancing the shared interests of the G77+China.

“I highlighted the status of Nairobi as the global capital for environmental diplomacy, being the headquarters of UNEP and UN-Habitat, and emphasized the importance of mobilizing common positions at key junctures like the forthcoming UNEA7,” Namwamba said in a statement.

The former CS also reaffirmed his commitment to the core principles of the United Nations, as outlined in the UN Charter, which focus on maintaining international peace and security, fostering friendly relations among nations, and promoting global cooperation.

With 134 member states, the G77+China remains the largest intergovernmental coalition of developing nations within the United Nations system.

The G77, initially founded in 1964, is a group of developing countries working together to promote their collective economic interests and enhance their negotiating capacity within the UN.

Namwamba currently serves as the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

He was appointed to the position by President William Ruto after he was dismissed from the cabinet in 2024.

