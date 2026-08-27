Former Tanzania Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi Kicked Out of CCM party

Former Tanzanian Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi has been kicked out of the country’s ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Nchimbi was expelled following CCM’s Central Committee and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings chaired by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Adresssing the press on Wednesday night, CCM Secretary General Asha Rose Migiro said the party had found that he violated its Constitution and regulations.

“By unanimous decision, the National Executive Committee of Chama Cha Mapinduzi passed the decision that, due to conduct violating our rules regarding discipline and ethics, Comrade Nchimbi is expelled from party membership in accordance with our regulations,” Migiro said.

However CCM did not give details about the indiscipline allegations against the former Tanzanian Vice President

The party also endorsed Party incumbent Minister of Energy Deogratius John Ndejembi to take the Vice President position.

The expulsion came a day after Nchimbi publicly announced that his resignation as Vice President and retire from public life.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 25, Nchimbi said he wrote to President Suluhu Hassan and confirmed that his resignation will take effect on September 4, 2026.

“Today, 25 August 2026, I wrote a letter to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, informing her that I have decided to retire from politics and public service.

“Accordingly, I will resign from the position of Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, pursuant to Article 50(2)(c), read together with Article 149(2) of the Constitution, effective 4 September 2026,” Nchimbi stated.

President Suluhu and Nchimbi were sworn in to office in November 2025 after winning 98% of the vote.

Nchimbi began his political journey in the 1990s after completing his studies at the Institute of Development Management-Mzumbe, now Mzumbe University.

He was elected Member of Parliament for Songea Town in 2005 after securing 67.6 per cent of the vote.