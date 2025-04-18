Fred Matiang’i returns to Kenya Amid 2027 Presidential Ambition

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Thursday night arrived in the country from the United States of America, where he has been working.

Matiang’i landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) aboard a Qatar Airways airplane.

He was received by several leaders, including Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo, and UDA Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba.

Matiang’i did not address the media after his arrival but expressed gratitude for a safe journey and vowed to address the nation at a later date.

Matiang’i’s return to Kenya has reignited speculation surrounding his rumored presidential ambitions.

The former Interior CS has been fronted by the Jubilee Party to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 general election.

“Fred Matiang’i is the one they are saying is in Jubilee. He worked with the party for 10 years. So, we, as the Jubilee party, have our own candidate, Fred Matiang’i. He will face off with other candidates to ensure President William Ruto goes home. You have to start registrations and send the message to the people, and we don’t want fights,” Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni remarked on January 25.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also hinted at a possible alliance with former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, alongside other prominent leaders, as momentum builds ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 15, Gachagua said talks are underway to form a new alliance with like-minded leaders.

“We have listened to Kenyans who have said we come together and form a government that would take the country forward.

“I’m doing that with Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, George Natembeya and Fred Matiang’i. I want to assure the people of Kenya that we have a formula to give you good leadership,” said Gachagua.

Also read: Dr. Fred Okengo Matiangi is our Presidential Candidate Jubilee Party declares