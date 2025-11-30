Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Politics

Gachagua Accuses Ruto, Sakaja Of Teargassing PCEA Kariobangi North Church

The former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has accused President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja of orchestrating the teargassing of church members at Kariobangi North PCEA church.

Speaking on Sunday, November 30, Gachagua alleged that Ruto and Sakaja organised goons to attack congregants inside the church, with the invasion marked by stone-throwing and chaos.

Gachagua criticised the use of goons and heavy-handed tactics to disrupt religious gatherings, stating that such actions only alienate the public further.

“The more President Ruto relies on police and goons to harass and intimidate people, the more they drift away from him,” he stated.

Gachagua pointed to the recent Kariobangi North by-elections as evidence of this distancing, noting that the UDA candidate finished fourth, while the DCP candidate emerged victorious.

“All the votes Ruto got in Nairobi were courtesy of Gachagua, and they have been moved to DCP,” the former Deputy President said.

He asserted that this was just the beginning and that his party would secure the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 elections.

Nevertheless, he urged his supporters not to be cowed by acts of harassment, emphasising that their resilience remains vital.

Further, Gachagua downplayed the United Opposition’s loss in last Thursday’s by-elections, saying his DCP party won three of the five seats it fielded candidates in.

“In Mbeere, I was there to support DP, and they rigged, but it’s okay. The media is not speaking about the three wards we won for a seven-month-old party.

“Here in Kariobangi, we beat UDA, which emerged fourth; in Narok, we beat UDA; and in Kisa East, we beat UDA and ODM. We lost narrowly in Purko and Magarini,” Gachagua stated.

