Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gachagua Alleges How Assasins Tried To Kill His Employee In Kileleshwa

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2024 08 04 at 20.26.45

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday, August 4 claimed that unknown hitmen tried to kill one of his employees.

Speaking during a roundtable interview with Mt Kenya vernacular stations, Gachagua said that the employee was shot in the shoulder sustaining an injury.

The DP alleged that the shooter who was on a motorbike, aimed to shoot the employee in the head, but missed and shot him on the shoulder.

Gachagua noted that the employee was admitted to a Nairobi hospital for a week where the bullet was removed.

“So that they can sell me fear, as that officer was leaving his home in Kileleshwa, someone on a motorbike shot at him but the bullet missed his head and landed on his shoulder. He visited a Nairobi Hospital for one week where the bullet was removed,” Gachagua claimed.

The second in command pointed out that President William Ruto was unaware of the assassination attempt and that he had called to inform him.

However, Gachagua expressed dissatisfaction that the attempted assassins have yet to be brought to book.

“The president didn’t know. I’m the one who told him. When these people were questioned, they started rambling. To this day, the people who were sent on motorbikes have never been arrested,” Gachagua explained.

According to the DP, the employee who was shot was previously attached to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) before he joined his office to help him in the fight against illicit brew.

“When 13 officers were dismissed from the NIS and sent to work in ministries, I looked for one of them, who was very senior in Nairobi, to work for me and help me fight illicit brews,” he added.

Gachagua’s revelations come weeks after he called for the resignation of NIS Director General Noordin Haji, accusing him of failing to advise President Ruto adequately.

Gachagua accused Haji of incompetence and an inferiority complex, which he said had led to the removal of senior staff within the NIS, crippling its capacity.

Also Read: Why DP Gachagua Wants Noordin Haji To Resign As NIS Director General

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020