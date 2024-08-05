Gachagua Alleges How Assasins Tried To Kill His Employee In Kileleshwa

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday, August 4 claimed that unknown hitmen tried to kill one of his employees.

Speaking during a roundtable interview with Mt Kenya vernacular stations, Gachagua said that the employee was shot in the shoulder sustaining an injury.

The DP alleged that the shooter who was on a motorbike, aimed to shoot the employee in the head, but missed and shot him on the shoulder.

Gachagua noted that the employee was admitted to a Nairobi hospital for a week where the bullet was removed.

“So that they can sell me fear, as that officer was leaving his home in Kileleshwa, someone on a motorbike shot at him but the bullet missed his head and landed on his shoulder. He visited a Nairobi Hospital for one week where the bullet was removed,” Gachagua claimed.

The second in command pointed out that President William Ruto was unaware of the assassination attempt and that he had called to inform him.

However, Gachagua expressed dissatisfaction that the attempted assassins have yet to be brought to book.

“The president didn’t know. I’m the one who told him. When these people were questioned, they started rambling. To this day, the people who were sent on motorbikes have never been arrested,” Gachagua explained.

According to the DP, the employee who was shot was previously attached to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) before he joined his office to help him in the fight against illicit brew.

“When 13 officers were dismissed from the NIS and sent to work in ministries, I looked for one of them, who was very senior in Nairobi, to work for me and help me fight illicit brews,” he added.

Gachagua’s revelations come weeks after he called for the resignation of NIS Director General Noordin Haji, accusing him of failing to advise President Ruto adequately.

Gachagua accused Haji of incompetence and an inferiority complex, which he said had led to the removal of senior staff within the NIS, crippling its capacity.

Also Read: Why DP Gachagua Wants Noordin Haji To Resign As NIS Director General