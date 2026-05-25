Gachagua Appoints John Methu New DCP Secretary General

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appointed Nyandarua Senator John Methu as the new Secretary General of Democracy for the Citizens’ Party (DCP).

Speaking on Monday, May 25, Gachagua said Methu’s appointment name has been forwarded to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

“Methu will start acting today as Secretary General-designate and be the spokesperson of DCP on all matters starting today. In the fullness of time, his name will be forwarded to the registrar of political parties so that he is registered as the duly appointed SG of DCP,” Gachagua said.

The former DP explained that Methu will hold the position in acting capacity since he is currently in the Senate under the ruling UDA Party

Gachagua also noted that the party’s lawyers are working on any legal proceedings that may arise following the Senator’s appointment to the new role.

“Having been elected to the Senate on a UDA ticket, our lawyers are looking at the legal implications, but Senator John Methu, for all practical purposes, is a member of DCP,” Gachagua stated.

Methu will replace Hezron Obaga, who has been serving as the DCP Secretary General since May 2025, when the party was launched.

At the same time, Gachagua tasked Methu to work with Kipipiri Member of Parliament Wanjiku Muhia and other leaders from Mt Kenya to ensure that DCP wins the Ol Kalou by-election in July.

“NEC has given Senator Methu that he, together with other leaders, to take charge of the by-elections in Ol Kalau and deliver a decisive victory to the DCP party in the elections scheduled for July 16,” Gachagua said.

Further, the DCP leader announced the appointment of Leonard Cheruiyot to the party’s NEC as Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock.

Abdi Noor Mohammed was appointed as chairperson for Northern representation, while Wilson Kanyagu Ndungu will represent the youth caucus.