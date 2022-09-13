Gachagua Attacks Uhuru on His First Speech as Deputy President 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua launched salvos against retiring president Uhuru Kenyatta in his inauguration speech.

The former Mathira MP accused Uhuru of handing over power at a time when the Kenyan economy is crumbling.

Gachagua stated that President William Ruto will have to work hard to revive the Kenyan economy.

“The truth of the matter is that we have inherited a dilapidated economy which almost facing shut down. we have a huge task to liberate this country and bring it back to where Kibaki left it,” he stated.

“We have talked to the treasury, and the coffers are empty. We will have to start from scratch,” he added.

Gachagua accused Uhuru of intimidating politicians who were allied to William Ruto’s camp.

He added that the Ruto Government will uphold the rule of law and nobody will be intimidated by state agencies.

“I want to tell the people of Kenya that today is a great day. Kenya is now a democratic country. It became a crime to be a friend of William Ruto. You are finally free,” Gachagua stated.

He also pledged to work closely with President Ruto to make sure he fulfils his pledges to Kenyan people.

“I want to assure you of my commitment from the bottom of my heart to be available to assist you to manage the affairs of our great nation,” he stated.

Gachagua also asked Kenyans not to compare his performance to Ruto’s first-term performance during Uhuru’s administration saying that Ruto is way ahead.

“I know I am getting in shoes that are almost impossible to fill. The performance of Ruto in his first term when he was allowed to serve the people of Kenya was on another level,” He stated.

