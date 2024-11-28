Gachagua Breaks Silence After Goons Attacked Him at A Funeral in Limuru

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken silence after armed goons attacked him while he was attending a funeral in Limuru, Kiambu County.

In a statement, Gachagua said he was sitting when the goons who were armed with stones, machetes, iron bars & sticks attacked him and the mourners.

“Today, I was at a funeral service in Limuru for a young man called Erastus Nduati. While we were preparing to lay the young man to rest goons attacked us & the other mourners who were present, including children. The gangsters were armed with stones, machetes, iron bars & sticks,” said Gachagua.

The former DP noted that the goons descended randomly on mourners present adding that a specific group followed him as he went to his car, which they proceeded to attack with stones and iron bars.

Gachagua condemned the attack describing it as a sad state of affairs and a major low for the state, who he said was clearly complicit in these actions.

“We just especially remember the family that had a loved one in a casket, who had to run to safety despite their profound grief,” he added.

Further Gachagua noted that his security was withdrawn by the government earlier this week however he did not raise any issue with the state.

“We did not raise the issue with this decision by the government although expectations were that any Kenyan who has served at the level of government that I was privileged to serve at, would be secured by the government even after leaving office. However, it now looks like the decision to withdraw my security was to leave me exposed to the kind of attack we have witnessed today,” Gachagua remarked.

The Thursday chaos ensued when former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi was addressing the mourners. The armed goons stormed the event, causing chaos by bringing down the tents and destroying the setup.

Security officers manning Gachagua and the MPs were forced to intervene to guarantee their safety.

