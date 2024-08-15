Connect with us

Politics

Gachagua Cautions CSs Against Opulence, Asks Them To Focus On Service Delivery

Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Cabinet Secretaries to work hard to deliver development as demanded by Kenyans, besides remaining loyal to President William Ruto and the Constitution.

Speaking when he closed the two-day induction for the reconstituted Cabinet at the National Defence College International Peace and Support Training Centre in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday night, the Deputy President said that as government policy implementers, their only focus is transforming the country as underpinned by the Kenya Kwanza Plan.

“This induction comes after reconstitution of the Cabinet, following a moment of great reflection and introspection for this country. It follows a season of dissatisfaction and anger against the Government and its intentions. We are one team under one captain (President Ruto). There is nothing personal. It is about service to the people of Kenya. Vindicate the President that he made the right decision appointing and reappointing you,” he said.

As the vision carriers of the country, the Deputy President told the Cabinet Secretaries that expectations are high and there is no room for further delay.

“Our key task as the President’s soldiers, is to translate his political intent into policy programmes. The President’s political intent is crystal-clear in the Kenya Kwanza Plan, that outlines the Bottom-Up-Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA),” he said.

He noted that through BETA, the Government is addressing the economic turbulence in the country, protecting the health of those without wealth, providing a decent roof over many more heads and leading socio-economic transformation.

Further he warned CSs against displaying opulence and arrogance urging them to dignify the President in people-focused service.

“Loyalty to the Head of State and Government is not negotiable Loyalty means being a faithful, honest and truthful counsel to the President. We must bring Dignity and professionalism to the task at hand, honesty and honour to all endeavours. We must be servant leaders, projecting humility, sensitivity and empathy for the people who we serve,” he said.

