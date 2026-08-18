Gachagua Claims Plot to Remove Oburu From ODM Party Leader Position

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims there is a plan to remove Oburu Oginga from the ODM Party Leader position.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 18, at his Wamunyoro residence, Gachagua alleged that a section of leaders allied to President William Ruto were pushing for Oburu’s removal from the role.

According to Gachagua, Ruto’s allies believe that Oburu is incapable of leading the party and cannot manage heavy campaigns in 2027.

“Yesterday, President Ruto’s people in ODM told him that Oburu cannot lead his campaign because he struggles to walk. We saw the other day that he could not even read his speech.

“They told Ruto that there was a need to remove Oburu. So Oburu, they are coming for you, and when Riggy G tells you that your wife is pregnant, you had better buy diapers,” Gachagua claimed.

This comes days after the DCP party leader claimed that President Ruto acquired only a “shell” of the ODM Party.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, Gachagua said the ODM political base had moved to the Linda Mwananchi movement.

He claimed that the ODM he considered the original party had moved with leaders including Sifuna, Babu Owino and James Orengo, while its support base in the Maasai land had shifted to him.

“The ODM that was sold to Ruto was a shell. The real ODM went with Sifuna, Babu Owino and Orengo. And that ODM of Maasai, Riggy G, has taken it with him,” Gachagua said.