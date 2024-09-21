Connect with us

Gachagua Claims Ruto Men Kicked Him Out From WhatsApp Group Managing Ruto’s diary

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed on Friday night that he had been removed from President William Ruto’s WhatsApp group diary.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV, the DP said the move to remove him and some of his staff from the group has made it difficult for him to work efficiently.

The DP noted that this has resulted him in missing key state functions that are Presided over by President William Ruto.

“Kenyans do not see me in any presidential function, it is because I am not aware of the function. The function they see me in is the one I have been invited to. Previously, I had access to President Ruto’s diary. It becomes very difficult for me to work on my diary because I do not know what the President has,” the Deputy President stated.

DP Gachagua claimed that people close to the President were trying to remove him from the president’s diary to portray him as an ‘absconder’.

“Sometimes they want me to get late so that it appears disrespectful. I want to ask the people who work around the presidency not to create conflict between the President and me. I’m the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya elected by the people and the Principal Assistant,” Gachagua stated.

The DP pointed out that he used to work seamlessly and did not have to miss any functions because he could coordinate his programs with those of the president.

Gachagua insisted that he never expected this to happen after all he went through under the previous government just to support President Ruto.

“I ask President William Ruto to please allow me to work for the next three years. Let me serve the people of Kenya. What is happening is not right,” Gachagua added.

