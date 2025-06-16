Gachagua Demands Arrest of Deputy IG Lagat Over Blogger Ojwang’s Death

KDRTV News – Nairobi: The mysterious death of social media influencer, teacher, and father Albert Ojwang while in police custody has triggered national outrage and renewed calls for police accountability in Kenya.

At the heart of this storm is Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, with prominent leaders demanding his immediate arrest.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for Lagat to be investigated, arrested, and prosecuted over Ojwang’s suspicious death. Gachagua insists that justice must prevail, describing Ojwang’s demise as a clear case of abuse of power.

“This is no ordinary case. A young Kenyan is dead because those in power abused their office. Deputy IG Lagat must be held accountable for this tragedy,” Gachagua declared.

Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay after DIG Lagat filed a defamation complaint against him. He was transported over 400 kilometers to Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

Within 24 hours of his detention on June 7, 2025, he was found dead in his cell. The official police report claimed Ojwang “deliberately hit his head on a cell wall” an explanation that has been met with deep skepticism from the public and human rights groups.

Adding to the growing pressure, Prof. George Wajackoyah has demanded a global travel ban on Lagat until investigations are complete, while ODM leader Raila Odinga and the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) have condemned the death as a stain on the nation’s conscience.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Amnesty Kenya, and Vocal Africa are among the groups demanding a transparent investigation. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched a probe, and the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has interdicted officers linked to the case.

But critics argue that Lagat’s continued presence compromises the investigation’s integrity and have called for his suspension.

This incident has reignited critical debates on police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and the protection of digital rights in Kenya.

The nation watches closely as the demand for accountability over Ojwang’s custodial death in Central Police Station.